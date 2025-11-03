Kyrgyzstan reports strong tourism growth amid major infrastructure projects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 23. Kyrgyzstan’s tourism sector generated a gross value added of 30.18 billion soms (over $345 million), accounting for 4.3% of the country’s GDP in the first half of the year, Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev reported at a meeting of the National Council for Tourism Development, Trend reports.

According to Kasymaliev, tourism service exports reached $529.5 million, while imports totaled $283.9 million. Tax revenues from the sector amounted to $97 million.

"Major infrastructure projects are currently underway to develop tourism in the country. These include the construction of the Ala-Too Resort ski complex and the large-scale modernization of airports nationwide," Kasymaliev said.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the sector’s performance over the past nine months and discussed strategies for further development. The PM emphasized the need to expand year-round tourist destinations, support small and family businesses, attract private investment, and promote environmental protection and eco-friendly practices among tourists.

The council also highlighted the importance of improving service quality and training skilled professionals to strengthen the tourism industry.