BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1.​ Road transport must be prepared for a significant increase in freight volumes, as land-based shipments across Eurasia are projected to more than double by 2050, Umberto de Pretto, the International Road Transport Union (IRU) Secretary General, said at the 7th Huawei Digital Supply Chain Forum in Dongguan, China, Trend reports.

“Despite rapid technological advances in many areas, foundational elements of digitalization, such as customs procedures, border controls, permits, visas, and others, continue to lag. In some regions, we see impressive progress, while in others, change is extremely slow. By implementing ‘soft measures’ like the TIR system and strengthening public-private partnerships, we can break down trade barriers and create new opportunities to enhance efficiency,” de Pretto said.

The road transport sector, as he noted, faces a range of policies, targets, and energy realities worldwide, and getting ready for the expected boom in Eurasian land freight calls for logistics and transport networks that are not just up to snuff but also built to last and easy on the wallet.

According to the IRU Green Compact study, half of the emission reductions needed to achieve carbon neutrality in commercial road transport by 2050 must come from improving efficiency through vehicles, drivers, and logistics systems, while the remainder will come from the gradual adoption of alternative fuels alongside the development of supporting infrastructure and economic conditions for fleet renewal.

“It is essential that positive advances in digitalization and decarbonization are not limited to large corporations. Small and medium-sized enterprises, the backbone of global supply chains, must also be engaged and supported in their growth. Let us continue this shared journey together, working hand in hand to create more efficient and sustainable supply chains for future generations,” he concluded.

Eurasian road freight denotes the transnational conveyance of commodities via trucks and other commercial vehicles over the Eurasian landmass, linking nations in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East through a system of international transport corridors. It is an essential component of global supply chains, offering a quicker, more direct, and frequently more ecological alternative to conventional ocean and air freight, especially for commodities requiring prompt delivery between industrial and consumer areas.

