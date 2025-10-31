Georgia posts 7.7% GDP growth in 9M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Georgia’s economy continued to demonstrate robust performance in 2025, with an average real GDP growth rate of 7.7% over the first nine months of the year, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trend reports.

The country registered 9.8% growth in the first quarter, 7.3% in the second, and 6.5% in the third quarter. Monthly figures show consistent expansion - 6.5% in July, 6.6% in August, and 6.4% in September.

The Ministry emphasized that Georgia’s sustained growth, despite global geopolitical tensions and external challenges, underscores the resilience of the national economy. In September 2025, the turnover of VAT-paying enterprises increased by 9.2% year-on-year, while 6,341 new businesses were registered.

Key sectors contributing to growth in September included manufacturing, transport and logistics, information and communications, and professional, scientific, and technical activities. External trade and tourism also played a major role: exports rose by 7.7% to reach $5.2 billion, and tourism revenues increased by 5.1% year-on-year to $3.6 billion in the January-September period.

The Ministry recalled that in 2024, Georgia achieved a 9.4% economic growth rate, ranking third globally among the fastest-growing economies.

According to assessments by international financial institutions, Georgia’s economy remains stable due to prudent macroeconomic management. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects 7.2% growth for Georgia in 2025.