Azerbaijan’s Khizi-Absheron WPP inches closer to full operation, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ The 240 MW Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant will be ready for operation soon, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbvazov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We got acquainted with the latest construction works carried out in the Absheron and Khizi areas of the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant. The plant will be ready for operation soon," the post reads.

The Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant is a 240 MW renewable energy project in Azerbaijan, developed by Saudi company ACWA Power, that will generate approximately 1 billion kWh of electricity annually. This will save 220 million cubic meters of natural gas, prevent over 400,000 tons of carbon emissions annually, and provide electricity for around 300,000 homes. The project is being built across two sites in the Khizi and Absheron regions and is a key part of Azerbaijan's push for green energy and economic diversification.