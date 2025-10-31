Azerbaijan highlights green energy co-op role in strengthening energy security for Europe

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ Cooperation in the green energy sector is an important factor strengthening energy security not only for Bulgaria but also for the entire European region, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture.

He made the remark at the Bulgarian-Azerbaijani business forum within the framework of the 7th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Sofia.

The minister elucidated the strategic initiatives executed in Azerbaijan to enhance economic diversification.



Characterizing Bulgaria as a proactive stakeholder in Azerbaijan's international energy initiatives, he articulated that collaboration within the energy domain, particularly in the renewable energy sector, constitutes a pivotal element that fortifies energy security not solely for Bulgaria but for the broader European landscape as well.

Mammadov added that along with energy, there are many other sectors with significant potential for developing economic relations, including agriculture, food processing, tourism, and international freight transportation.

The minister called on businesses to explore new opportunities for cooperation.

Bulgarian Deputy Minister of Energy Iva Petrova noted that the strategic cooperation relations with Azerbaijan, which are developing positively in accordance with the interests of both countries, have already reached a new level.

The Bulgarian government is actively cooperating with Azerbaijan to diversify natural gas supplies and increase energy security in the region.

"In the context of European goals, the Bulgarian government is interested in developing gas infrastructure, expanding the national gas transmission network, and expanding relations with neighboring countries to create an interconnected and unified pan-European gas market. In this direction, our partnership with Azerbaijan plays a key role in ensuring energy independence and security," the Bulgarian official emphasized.

The forum discussed the expansion of mutual investment and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria and the identification of new cooperation prospects.

Speaking at the event, Executive Director of the Bulgarian Agency for the Promotion of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Boyko Takov and Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev briefed on the business environment in Bulgaria and Azerbaijan, the work done to support entrepreneurship, and spoke about the economic priorities of both countries and the opportunities created for foreign investors.

Subsequently, comprehensive presentations were delivered regarding the investment landscape in Bulgaria and Azerbaijan.



Strategic bilateral engagements among industry stakeholders were orchestrated within the parameters of the business forum, facilitating discourse on avenues for amplifying commercial synergies.

