Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss investment cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with a delegation led by Erdal Bakhchivan, Chairman of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.

The Minister of Economy emphasized the importance of implementing the instructions given by the heads of Azerbaijan and Türkiye in strengthening bilateral relations. It was also emphasized that Türkiye is one of Azerbaijan’s main trading partners, and the preferential trade agreement signed between the two countries opens up additional opportunities for strengthening trade and economic cooperation. A successful investment partnership is underway between the fraternal countries. Large-scale projects implemented with the participation of both countries not only deepen regional cooperation but also transform the region's landscape.

Discussions at the meeting emphasized the importance of actively promoting cooperation between Chamber of Commerce member companies and local businesses, attracting investment, implementing potential projects, and diversifying cooperation in energy, trade, industry, digital technology, infrastructure, and other areas.

Around 100 businessmen who visited Azerbaijan during a visit organized by the Trade Mission in Türkiye and the Istanbul Chamber of Industry were informed about Azerbaijan's economic potential, favorable business environment, benefits for entrepreneurs, and opportunities created for investors in the Alat Free Economic Zone. The guests also learned about the activities of enterprises in the Sumgayit Industrial Park and opportunities for cooperation in industrial zones.