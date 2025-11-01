Azerbaijan's oil prices down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, decreased by $0.08, or 0.12 percent, on October 31 from the previous level, landing at $65.87 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went down by $0.05, or 0.08 percent, to $63.82 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dipped by $0.09, or 0.17 percent, to $52.50 per barrel, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea - by $0.02, or 0.03 percent, to $65.27 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel