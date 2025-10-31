Ambassadors, heads of int'l entities view Azerbaijan's Hakari train station (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ Ambassadors and heads of international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan got acquainted with the Hakari railway station, which will be nestled along the stretch of the Hakari river winding through the Zangilan district, today, Trend reports.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps were briefed on the work done, being carried out, and to be done in the future regarding the construction of the railway and the station.

They were also briefed that this railway will be an integral part of the Zangezur Corridor, which will connect the main part of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

To note, the visit involves more than 100 representatives from 51 countries and 12 international organizations.

This is the 20th visit of the diplomatic corps representatives to the liberated territories, based on the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan, taking place under the auspices of the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan—Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev.

