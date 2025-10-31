Equinor announces change in Board of Directors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Norway’s Equinor has announced a change in the Board of Directors, Trend reports via the company.

Tone H. Bachke will leave her position on the Board of Directors and prioritize her executive responsibilities as EVP and CFO in SHV Holding N.V., a global company headquartered in the Netherlands.

The change takes effect 31 October 2025.

Equinor is an international energy company committed to long-term value creation in a low-carbon future.

Equinor’s portfolio of projects encompasses oil and gas, renewables and low-carbon solutions, with an ambition of becoming a net-zero energy company by 2050. Headquartered in Stavanger (Norway), Equinor is the leading operator on the Norwegian continental shelf and among the world’s largest offshore operators.

The company delivered an adjusted operating income of USD 6.21 billion and USD 1.51 billion after tax in the third quarter of 2025. Equinor reported a net operating income of USD 5.27 billion and a net loss of USD 0.20 billion. Adjusted net income was USD 0.93 billion, leading to adjusted earnings per share of USD 0.37.