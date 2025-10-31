Azerbaijan, Türkiye strengthen cooperation in healthcare (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. As part of a working visit to Azerbaijan, a delegation led by Abdullah Eren, Chairman of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), held a meeting at the Ministry of Health, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the successful development of multilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, cooperation in the field of health care, and the implementation of joint projects.

Health Minister Teymur Musayev emphasized that Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in the field of health and medical science, as in all areas, is exemplary. He noted the exceptional contribution of specialists working in medical centers in the brotherly country to the training of qualified medical personnel in Azerbaijan.

In addition, it was brought to attention that issues related to the elimination of psychological disorders among participants in the 44-day Second Karabakh war in the post-war period, the reintegration of victims into society, and their social rehabilitation are always the focus of attention of the Azerbaijani state. Thus, in order to provide proactive psychological and medical assistance to our veterans, at the invitation of the Ministry of Health, professional specialists from Türkiye shared their knowledge and experience with local specialists, as well as examined and treated those in need.

Underlining the importance of opening the Pharmacy Training Laboratory at the Baku Basic Medical College No. 2 of the Ministry of Health with the participation of TİKA management, Musayev noted, "The training laboratory, created to provide higher quality education to young people from the two brotherly countries, will expand opportunities for practical training for students. At the same time, it will contribute to the formation of a modern and high-quality educational environment in the field of pharmacy."

In turn, Eren noted that the fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, built on solid foundations, are a clear indicator of our unity and solidarity.

The TİKA chairman emphasized that close cooperation has also been established between our countries in the field of healthcare.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.