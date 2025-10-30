Azerbaijan lifts veil on loan investments in its economy by early Oct. 2025
As of October 1, 2025, total loan investments in Azerbaijan’s economy reached 31.04 billion manat ($17.8 billion). Credit allocations rose 1.9 percent month-on-month and 9.3 percent year-on-year. State-owned banks provided 24.5 percent, private banks 69.9 percent, and non-bank institutions 5.7 percent of the total.
