Škoda Group rolls out strategic plan to modernize Uzbekistan’s transport sector

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 30. Škoda Group has unveiled a strategic plan to enter the Uzbek market through a joint venture aimed at modernizing the country’s transport sector, Trend reports.

The plan was presented during business talks between Uzbek representatives and leading European companies, held under the chairmanship of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Brussels. The round table focused on strengthening industrial and technological partnerships between Uzbekistan and Europe, particularly in transport infrastructure development.

According to the company’s roadmap, the joint venture will prioritize three key areas:

local assembly of railway vehicles;

maintenance and servicing throughout the entire life cycle of the vehicles;

establishment of the Škoda Academy for local education and professional development.

“Each of these three areas represents a tangible step toward fulfilling the goals of the new Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement and the EU’s Global Gateway strategy. Uzbekistan is opening up to new investments from European partners, and we are eager to contribute to its sustainable transport, education, and technological modernization,” said Petr Novotný, CEO of Škoda Group.

During the meeting, Uzbek Minister of Transport Ilhom Rustamovich Maxkamov held bilateral negotiations with Škoda Group representatives to outline practical steps for cooperation in railway and urban transport. President Mirziyoyev praised Škoda’s contribution to developing Uzbekistan’s transport sector, emphasizing the importance of European technology transfer and long-term industrial collaboration.

The meeting followed the signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between the European Union and Uzbekistan — a landmark framework that deepens cooperation in investment, transport, energy, trade, and sustainable development. This agreement is expected to create new opportunities for European companies in Uzbekistan, while project financing will be facilitated by the EIB, with the backing of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for International Partnerships (DG INTPA) under the Global Gateway initiative.