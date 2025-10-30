Turkmenistan, Lithuania explore ways to strengthen economic, transport ties

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 30. During a visit to the Republic of Lithuania, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Akhmet Gurbanov, met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Vidmantas Verbickas and discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, with particular attention to trade, economic, and transport connectivity, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The parties reviewed the current state of Turkmen-Lithuanian economic relations and emphasized the importance of expanding partnerships in logistics and transport. The Lithuanian side expressed interest in enhancing cooperation with Turkmenistan in developing new transport corridors, optimizing transit routes, and increasing cargo flows between Central Asia and the Baltic region.

Moreover, the sides underlined the role of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Lithuanian Commission on Economic Cooperation as a key platform for promoting trade and investment ties and agreed on the need to hold its next meeting.

In addition to economic issues, the diplomats exchanged views on strengthening political dialogue, deepening interparliamentary interaction, and expanding cooperation within international organizations such as the EU and the UN. The parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in maintaining regular dialogue and promoting concrete initiatives aimed at diversifying and strengthening Turkmen-Lithuanian cooperation.