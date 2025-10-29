Azerbaijani manat's circulation velocity shows monthly uptick

The circulation velocity of Azerbaijan’s manat amounted to 3.41 points as of October 1, 2025. This figure rose 0.03 points, or 0.9 percent, compared to September 1, but decreased by 0.05 points, or 1.4 percent, from October 1 last year. The velocity of circulation for the manat stood at 3.38 points as of September 1, 2025, and 3.46 points as of October 1, 2024.

