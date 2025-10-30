German business mission keen to dive into green energy and logistics in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30.​ Representatives of Thüringen International (LEG Thüringen) and the Eastern Committee of the German Economy (Ost-Ausschuss der Deutschen Wirtschaft e.V., OA) will be visiting Baku on a research business mission from November 4 through 7, Trend reports citing LEG Thüringen mbH.

The mission sets out to peel back the layers of market opportunities in the South Caucasus, zeroing in on companies that are making waves in logistics, digitalization, green energy, and sustainable technologies. The program includes networking events, cooperation exchanges, company visits, and symposia.

Azerbaijan is putting its eggs in the renewable energy basket, throwing its hat in the ring with investments in wind, solar, and green hydrogen projects, while also strengthening its position as a key logistics hub along the Trans-Caspian Corridor, connecting Europe and Asia.

The forthcoming engagement is anticipated to facilitate stakeholders in discerning sectoral paradigms and acquiring critical intelligence for the formulation of resilient business frameworks within the energy and logistics domains.

LEG Thüringen mbH (Landesentwicklungsgesellschaft Thüringen mbH) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Free State of Thuringia, Germany, established to support the region's business, technological, and urban development by managing real estate, attracting investors, marketing the location, and securing skilled workers. It acts as a competent partner for business development, urban planning, environmental protection, and digital infrastructure, working with municipalities and clients to make Thuringia an attractive place to live, work, and invest.

