Montenegro sets path for modernized intern training system (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The Human Resources Administration of Montenegro organized a focus group in the Multimedia Hall of the Administration, dedicated to developing a Methodology for Training Interns in State Bodies, a key document that will contribute to improving the internship system in public administration, Trend reports.

The aim of the focus group was to, through collaborative work and the exchange of experiences, contribute to a more effective and applicable solution that will ensure a unified approach to the development of young civil servants.

The Director of the Human Resources Administration, Agron M. Camaj, highlighted in his opening remarks that this methodology introduces a structured and standardized framework that will ensure equal quality of intern training across all public administration bodies.

“With this document, a foundation is set for the consistent application of professionalization principles and the introduction of modern human resource management methods in public administration,” Camaj emphasized.

Jelena Mrdak, Program Manager of the Regional School of Public Administration – ReSPA, stressed that the document is the result of dedicated work, professional cooperation, and a partnership between the staff of the Human Resources Administration, ReSPA, and expert Milena Raičković.

Expert Milena Raičković presented the draft Methodology, with a special focus on the role of mentors, the structure of the training program, and the method of monitoring interns’ progress.

Participants of the focus group, members of the Human Resources Management Network, actively contributed by sharing opinions and experiences, offering concrete comments, suggestions, and proposals that will further improve the document and its practical application. Their experience from various institutions provided valuable perspectives on the needs and challenges in mentorship and intern development.

At the end of the meeting, it was concluded that the new Methodology will represent an important step toward building a higher-quality and more sustainable internship training system in Montenegro’s public administration—an administration that recognizes the value of knowledge, experience sharing, and continuous development, and invests in young professionals as drivers of change and carriers of the sector’s future progress.

The focus group was moderated by Mr. Đuro Nikač, Assistant Director of the Human Resources Administration.