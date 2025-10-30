Qaztrade offers to set joint trade events to enhance Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30.​ We have engaged in productive negotiations with our key partners over the past three days, which led to the development of initial brands for introducing Azerbaijani products to the Kazakh market, said Ainur Amirbekova, Executive Director of Qaztrade, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Eurasian Franchising Forum held in Baku, Amirbekova highlighted that by adding value to these products, the company aims to unlock their potential for export to international markets.

She also noted that a recent business mission in Astana was fruitful, with B2B meetings, B2G consultations, and the Business Council Forum already resulting in the initiation of trade agreements.

"Our goal now is to establish a long-term trade roadmap and develop partnerships systematically. We are also ready to organize reciprocal trade missions and exhibitions, one in Kazakhstan for Azerbaijani products and one in Azerbaijan for Kazakh goods.

We are highly encouraged by the progress in our mutual partnership. As demonstrated, the export potential of both our countries is substantial, and by harnessing this potential effectively, we can not only double the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan but also significantly expand our access to global markets," Amirbekova said.

She also mentioned the focus on e-commerce channels, noting their presence on platforms like Alibaba and JD.com, as well as their expansion into the U.S. market through a dedicated national store.

"We are confident that today’s forum and the discussions held will deliver tangible results for both countries, further advancing the growth of our partnership," the official noted.

The Eurasian Franchise Forum is a business event that gathers franchise leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs from across the Eurasian region to explore franchising trends, foster new business partnerships, and discuss digitalization's role in the sector. Organized by the Azerbaijan Franchise Association with support from government agencies, the forum includes panels, B2B meetings, and an exhibition, aiming to develop the franchise industry and strengthen economic integration.

