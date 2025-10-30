Kyrgyzstan aiming for stars with its zealous economic growth targets and SDGs by 2030

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 30. Kyrgyzstan aims to become one of the top 30 countries in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 and to significantly grow its economy, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev at the National Forum on the Development of Kyrgyzstan.

Prime Minister Kasymaliev pointed out that the country has been hitting the ground running with robust economic growth over the past three years, as GDP has been on the upswing and key indicators are painting a brighter picture of domestic production and the effectiveness of fiscal policy.

The National Development Program sets ambitious targets, including maintaining high average annual growth, reducing unemployment, increasing investment in fixed capital, and keeping external debt at sustainable levels.

A new five-year Action Plan has been drafted, containing hundreds of initiatives focused on economic development, improving quality of life, human capital, and the digitalization of governance. The implementation of these strategic initiatives is designed to optimize Kyrgyzstan's trajectory towards sustainable development and enhance its integration within both regional and global economic frameworks.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel