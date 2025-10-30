Azerbaijan explores AI solution rollout prospects in cahoots with Chinese company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30.​ Azerbaijan has discussed the application of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions with the Chinese Huawei Enterprise Business Group, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We met with Hao Zhichen, President of Huawei Enterprise Business Group for the Middle East and Central Asia. We discussed Azerbaijan's AI strategy, the formation of the appropriate infrastructure for the application of artificial intelligence solutions, and the presentation of Huawei's solutions based on international experience in this area.

At the same time, we exchanged views on the possibilities of applying artificial intelligence technologies in e-government platforms, the implementation of the smart city concept based on Huawei's experience, and the implementation of joint initiatives for the development of human capital," he added.

