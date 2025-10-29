Azerbaijan sees growth in its banks' revenues via instant transfer systems
As of October 1, Azerbaijan’s banks received 152.9 million manat (≈ $90.2 million) through instant money transfer systems. The number of incoming transactions totaled 255,800, down 1.9 percent from last year. Meanwhile, outgoing transfers amounted to 43.2 million manat (≈ $25.5 million) across 65,200 transactions.
