KazMunayGas sees strong growth in polypropylene production at KPI plant
Photo: KazMunayGas
KazMunayGas reports a sharp rise in polypropylene production at Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries plant, driven by stable plant operations and strong export growth to European markets and Türkiye.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy