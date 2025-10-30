Uzbekistan, World Bank agree on mechanisms to support economic development

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 30. Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Kuchkarov held a meeting with World Bank Vice President for Development Finance Akihiko Nishio to discuss ways to support economic development, Trend reports.

The talks were also attended by Naji Benhassin, World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia; Anastassiya Aleksandrova, the Bank’s Program Coordinator for Uzbekistan; and Ilkhomjon Umrzakov, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance.

Particular attention was paid to deepening collaboration with the International Development Association (IDA), implementing high-impact projects that ensure sustainable economic growth, and advancing new initiatives aimed at supporting Uzbekistan’s consistent development path.

Additionally, the parties engaged in a dialogue regarding the fortification of macroeconomic resilience, the promotion of sustainable growth paradigms, the augmentation of collaboration with global financial entities, and the delineation of strategic priorities for forthcoming synergies.



Subsequent to the deliberations, the stakeholders reached a consensus to cultivate enduring collaborative frameworks, institute a sustainable and dynamic dialogue interface, and expand synergies in executing Uzbekistan’s current economic transformation initiatives.

Earlier, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, noting that Uzbekistan’s portfolio of joint projects now exceeds $14 billion. The opening of a regional World Bank office in Tashkent has further reinforced the country’s partnership with the organization.

