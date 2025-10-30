Azerbaijan capital market leaders assess future development goals in latest meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30.​ Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Ali Ahmadov, met with leaders from the Azerbaijan Capital Markets Association (AKBA), Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), National Depository Center (NDC), and investment companies, the CBA told Trend.

The talks revolved around the latest buzz in the capital markets for the third quarter of 2025, the driving forces shaping the sector's growth, and the bolstering of market infrastructure.

The assembly additionally concentrated on delineating tactical imperatives for the prospective evolution of capital markets, bolstering the fiscal resilience of investment entities, and amplifying financial intermediation mechanisms.

