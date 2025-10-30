TABIB chairman foretells prospects of electronic queue system in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30.​ The electronic queue system will be fully implemented across the country by the end of this year, said Vugar Gurbanov, Chairman of the Board of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Trend reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan International Medical Innovations Exhibition—"Medinex "2025," Gurbanov stated that as of now, 33 queue terminals and 99 monitors have been installed in 17 medical institutions in Baku and the Absheron region, while 51 queue terminals and 133 monitors have been set up in 28 medical institutions across other regions of the country.

He also highlighted that in the last five years, the Laboratory Management System has been introduced in 95 healthcare facilities, recording a total of 110 million laboratory services, including 90 million outpatient and 20 million inpatient services.

“Citizens can now access their laboratory results online through their personal accounts and the 'e-TABIB' mobile app,” Gurbanov noted.

He added that these digital solutions have significantly enhanced TABIB’s management system by enabling real-time data exchange, increasing decision-making accuracy, and strengthening transparency in the healthcare system.

The Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) was instituted in Azerbaijan on December 20, 2018. This entity has been instituted to oversee the operational framework of state medical institutions in conjunction with the national mandatory health insurance initiative.

