Iran's East Azerbaijan Province announces its top apple export destinations
Apples from Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province are mainly exported to Russia, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and neighboring Gulf countries. The province exported 250,000 tons of apples in the last Iranian year. East Azerbaijan ranks second in Iran for apple production, yielding up to 545,000 tons annually.
