Azerbaijani Supreme Court and Kazakh Supreme Judicial Council sign MoU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan and the Supreme Judicial Council of Kazakhstan for improving the administration of justice, expanding cooperation between the judicial bodies of the two states, and deepening relations today, the court's statement said, Trend reports.

A delegation led by Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council of Kazakhstan Dmitriy Malakhov, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Supreme Court of the country.

Welcoming the guests, the Chairman of the Supreme Court Inam Karimov emphasized the successful development of strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in all areas, including the judicial and legal system.

The attendees were furnished with comprehensive insights regarding the legislative and jurisprudential transformations enacted in Azerbaijan, the advancements instituted within this domain, and the operational undertakings of the Supreme Court.



The assembly acknowledged that the enhancement of bilateral relations in the judicial sector, coupled with the orchestration of collaborative seminars and training initiatives, alongside the execution of experiential exchange programs, substantially augments the trajectory of prospective cooperation.



Expressing gratitude for the hospitable reception, Malakhov articulated that enhancing synergies with Azerbaijan in the domain of jurisprudence and legal frameworks will facilitate the optimization of the judicial infrastructures in both nations.



In the context of the convening, the Memorandum of Understanding was executed.



Subsequently, the attendees engaged in a familiarization process with the operational edifice of the apex judiciary body.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel