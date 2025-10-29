Kazakhstan strengthens social partnership in oil and gas sector for 2026–2028

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 29. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy signs a new 2026–2028 sectoral social partnership agreement to optimize wages and strengthen labor relations in the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries, Trend reports.

The signing ceremony was chaired by Vice Minister of Energy Arymbek Kudaibergen.

The agreement was concluded between the Ministry of Energy as the authorized government body, representatives of workers, including the Kazakhstan Sectoral Trade Union of the Oil and Gas Complex, the Kazakhstan Oil and Gas Sectoral Trade Union, and the Trade Union of Workers in the Chemical, Petrochemical and Related Industries, and representatives of employers, such as industry associations KAZENERGY, PetroMining, and the Association of Producers and Consumers of Petrochemical Products.

The new agreement introduces several measures to optimize the wage system, including revisions to minimum inter-grade coefficients and industry-specific coefficients related to harmful working conditions. These updates are expected to help improve wage policies and foster a more positive working environment across enterprises.

The Ministry of Energy emphasized that it remains committed to strengthening social partnership and promoting a fair and sustainable labor relations system in the country’s strategically important oil and gas sector.