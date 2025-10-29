Azerbaijan led by President Ilham Aliyev hits great success in all areas - Uzbek official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ Azerbaijan has achieved great success in all areas under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Chairman of the Committee on Judicial and Legal Issues and Combating Corruption of the Senate of the Supreme Assembly of Uzbekistan Abdulhakim Eshmuratov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the international parliamentary conference on the topic "The constitution as the foundation of the independence and sovereignty of states in the modern world," dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

"I congratulate you on the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan. This is a day of great importance. It creates a great sense of pride in the hearts of the people.

Reforms are being implemented in the country. The work done to strengthen democratic values, ensure human rights and freedoms, and develop civil society is impressive. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are historically close and friendly countries. We are united by a common history, moral and cultural values, as well as many years of brotherhood," the official added.

