Azerbaijani parliament hosts Int'l Conference on 30th anniversary of constitution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ An international parliamentary conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan has begun its work in the country's parliament, Trend reports.

The conference is dedicated to the topic "The constitution as the foundation of independence and sovereignty of states in the modern world".

Within the framework of the conference, participants will exchange views on the role of constitutions in strengthening the legal foundations of modern states, protecting the sovereignty and national independence of states.

Parliamentary delegations from up to 20 countries, as well as representatives of five international organizations, are participating in the event.

