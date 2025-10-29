Kazakhstan and Finland join forces to advance water resource management

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 29. Kazakhstan and Finland have agreed to exchange experience and best practices to enhance the management of water resources, Trend reports via the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation.

During the official visit of Finnish President Alexander Stubb to Kazakhstan, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Finland.

The document delineates cooperation aimed at modernizing water infrastructure, enhancing the efficient utilization and management of water resources, facilitating the exchange of experience and advanced technologies, and reinforcing institutional, scientific, and technical partnerships between the two countries.

The memorandum further encompasses collaboration in the development of industrial water treatment and reuse technologies, the exchange of water conservation practices, and the implementation of innovations in data collection, digital accounting, and water monitoring. Moreover, the parties intend to exchange expertise in the management of flood and drought risks.

The agreement also envisions joint scientific research and professional training initiatives, with particular emphasis on groundwater management and water diplomacy.

“This memorandum serves as a foundation for joint initiatives and projects aimed at introducing best practices, innovative approaches, and advanced solutions. Kazakhstan is undergoing a major transformation in the water sector to ensure modernization and sustainable development. We highly value Finland’s experience in rational water management, innovation, and sustainable water use. Adopting international best practices will be a key step toward achieving our goals,” said Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan.