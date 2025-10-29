Azerbaijan, Türkiye seal deal to boost cooperation in insurance industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ Azerbaijan and Türkiye have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on strengthening mutual cooperation in the insurance sector, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We were pleased to receive a delegation led by Chairman of the Turkish Insurance and Private Pensions Regulation and Supervision Agency Davut Mentes at the CBA. During the meeting, we discussed the current state of cooperation between the institutions and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, we signed MoU on strengthening mutual cooperation in the insurance sector of both countries. This memorandum will serve to promote cooperation and information exchange between the institutions in the field of regulation and supervision in the insurance sector.

We are confident that the memorandum will make a significant contribution to deepening integration between the financial systems of the two brotherly countries, including the sustainable development of the insurance sector at the regional level," the post reads.

