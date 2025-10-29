Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan cement co-op with construction roadmap

Economy Materials 29 October 2025 17:35 (UTC +04:00)
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan cement co-op with construction roadmap
Photo: The Ministry of Construction of Kyrgyzstan

Abdullo Janob
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 29. The Ministers of Construction of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan formalized a roadmap to enhance collaboration within the construction sector during the 46th session of the CIS Intergovernmental Council on Cooperation in Construction, convened in Tashkent, Trend reports via the Ministry of Construction of Kyrgyzstan.

The roadmap outlines measures to exchange best practices, develop joint projects, and introduce modern technologies in housing construction and architecture. It aims to strengthen regional collaboration and support the sustainable development of the construction industry across the three countries.

The session additionally featured the exchange of memoranda of intent between the Deputy Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Belarus, thereby further consolidating commitments to advance professional and technological cooperation within the CIS framework.

