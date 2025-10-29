Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan cement co-op with construction roadmap

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 29. The Ministers of Construction of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan formalized a roadmap to enhance collaboration within the construction sector during the 46th session of the CIS Intergovernmental Council on Cooperation in Construction, convened in Tashkent, Trend reports via the Ministry of Construction of Kyrgyzstan.

The roadmap outlines measures to exchange best practices, develop joint projects, and introduce modern technologies in housing construction and architecture. It aims to strengthen regional collaboration and support the sustainable development of the construction industry across the three countries.