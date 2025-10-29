Kyrgyzstan shines light on its green energy prospects at international forum in China

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 29. Kyrgyzstan took part in the 10th International Green Energy Forum, where the nation's Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev put the spotlight on the country’s rising star status as a regional leader in renewable energy, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

Ibraev pointed out that almost all of Kyrgyzstan’s electricity is drawn from hydropower, highlighting the nation’s solid groundwork for branching out into other renewable energy avenues. He highlighted ongoing cooperation with Chinese partners on large-scale projects, including the construction of solar and wind power plants and the modernization of major hydroelectric stations such as Toktogul, Uch-Korgon, and At-Bashy.

During the visit, the representatives of the Ministry of Energy, NESK, Electric Power Plants, and Kyrgyzkomur rubbed elbows with officials from China’s State Energy Administration, exchanging ideas and laying the groundwork for future collaborations. Talks focused on strengthening collaboration in renewable energy, developing infrastructure, and building professional capacity through training programs for Kyrgyz specialists.

Minister Ibraev proposed new cross-border infrastructure projects, including high-voltage power lines to enhance regional connectivity. The Chinese side rolled up their sleeves and showed a willingness to back these initiatives, reiterating their shared commitment to pushing the envelope on sustainable and green energy cooperation between the two countries.

