Iran counts up volume of dates grown in its Sistan and Baluchestan Province
Sistan and Baluchestan Province in southeastern Iran has harvested 350,000 tons of dates since March 2025. The province, with 75,000 hectares of date orchards, produces 62 percent of its total orchard output. Over 35,000 people work in the industry, cultivating more than 100 varieties of dates.
