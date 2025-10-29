Azerbaijan joins Rotterdam Convention

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the Law on joining Azerbaijan to the Rotterdam Convention on the Prior Informed Consent Procedure for Certain Hazardous Chemicals and Pesticides in International Trade, Trend reports.

Under the law, “The Republic of Azerbaijan shall accede to the Rotterdam Convention, signed in the city of Rotterdam on September 10, 1998, concerning the prior informed consent procedure for certain hazardous chemicals and pesticides in international trade.”

