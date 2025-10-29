Azerbaijan moves to shield citizens residing and working in Montenegro

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Serbia and the diplomatic office in Montenegro are closely following the reports about the riots in Podgorica, which resulted in the detention of Turkish citizens and one Azerbaijani citizen, a source in the embassy told Trend.

"Our embassy and diplomatic office are taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of our citizens living and working in Montenegro, as well as to protect their rights and legitimate interests.

Relevant negotiations are underway with the Montenegrin law enforcement agencies regarding the detention of one of our citizens, and the issue is being monitored through diplomatic channels.

We appeal to all Azerbaijani citizens living and visiting the territory of Montenegro, and recommend that they refrain from any mass actions that may be held to maintain public order and avoid possible incidents, strictly comply with the requirements of local legislation, and if necessary, immediately contact our embassy and diplomatic office," the source added.

