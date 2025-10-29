Azerbaijani, Belarusian Deputy PMs review progress on Aghdam’s 2nd residential complex (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ The delegation of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, led by Deputy Prime Minister, Samir Sharifov, Co-Chair from the Azerbaijani side, and his counterpart Natalya Petkevich, Co-Chair from the Belarusian side, has reviewed construction progress of the second residential complex in Aghdam city, the Cabinet of Ministers' statement said, Trend reports.

The total area of ​​the complex, which is being built on the central street of Aghdam in accordance with the approved master plan of the city, is approximately 14 hectares.

As many as 1,268 apartment buildings are being built within the framework of the project.

Most of the territory of the complex will be a green zone.

Along with modern approaches in the architectural solution of the buildings, elements of national patterns are also used.

The project envisages the creation of necessary infrastructure facilities for the comfort of residents.

During the tour, the guests were provided with detailed information about the progress of the work, the phased implementation schedule and the main features of the urban environment that will be formed after the complex's commissioning.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel