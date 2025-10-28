Iran's two banks doubling down on their capital
The capital of Melli and Mellat Banks increased by 4.12 quadrillion rials ($7.28 billion). Melli Bank’s capital rose from 1.24 to 4.2 quadrillion rials ($2.19–$7.42 billion), more than tripling. Mellat Bank’s capital grew from 1.21 to 2.37 quadrillion rials ($2.14–$4.2 billion), a 96 percent increase.
