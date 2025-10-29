Kazakhstan aims to boost trade and investment ties with U.S.

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 29. Kazakhstan is seeking to give a significant boost to trade, economic, and investment cooperation with the U.S., President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with the U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor, and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, Trend reports via Akorda.

The discussion focused on the prospects for developing an enhanced Kazakh-American strategic partnership ahead of the upcoming C5+1 summit in Washington. Tokayev expressed gratitude to the U.S. President Donald Trump for the invitation to participate in the summit and voiced confidence that the high-level meeting would help define the key priorities for long-term cooperation.

Tokayev also reiterated Kazakhstan’s support for the foreign and domestic policies pursued by the U.S. administration, praising its contribution to global peace and international security. He highlighted the growing role of Central Asia in global affairs, noting that the countries of the region are demonstrating unprecedented unity and commitment to good-neighborly relations and shared progress.

Meanwhile, Gor conveyed greetings from the U.S. president and emphasized the strategic importance of Central Asia in Washington’s foreign policy. He noted that the upcoming summit would open new opportunities to elevate bilateral cooperation to a higher level.

The sides discussed potential areas for mutually beneficial cooperation, including energy, critical minerals, digitalization, transportation, and logistics. They also exchanged views on current regional and international issues.