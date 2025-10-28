Azerbaijani banks scale up their assets
As of October 1, 2025, Azerbaijan's banking sector had total assets of 56.138 billion manat ($33.11 billion) and liabilities of 48.968 billion manat ($28.8 billion). The loan portfolio grew by 2 percent, reaching 29.276 billion manat ($17.28 billion). Deposits, particularly term deposits, continued to dominate the sector’s liabilities, totaling 36.588 billion manat ($21.52 billion).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy