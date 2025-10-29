Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan record growth in transit cargo volumes, ambassador says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Transit cargo between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan has grown significantly in recent years, said Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan Gismat Gozalov in an article for the Foreign Policy and Diplomacy of Turkmenistan magazine, published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

"In the first seven months of 2025, the volume of transit transportation amounted to 1.28 million tons - a 13% increase compared to the same period of the previous year," he wrote. According to the ambassador, the main share of the shipments, approximately 76%, was carried by railway transport along the East-West route.

Gozalov emphasized that over the past seven years, trade turnover has tripled, reaching $383 million in 2024. This growth, he noted, plays a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral ties through enhanced investment cooperation and the successful implementation of joint projects.

"Turkmenistan's export potential, particularly in energy, complements Azerbaijan's advanced logistics network, creating mutual benefits," Gozalov said. He added that cooperation in energy, logistics, and transport has gained strategic importance in recent years.

Referring to the 8th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation in the Economic and Humanitarian Spheres held in Baku in July 2025, Gozalov noted that both sides agreed to expand collaboration in the fields outlined above. The agreement, he said, outlines the framework for collaborative initiatives in the areas of energy, trade, transport, and logistics, with the aim of fostering mutual growth and enhancing regional connectivity.

He also recalled the Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan–Türkiye Trilateral Summit held in 2022, during which five major agreements in energy and transport were signed, providing a structured basis for regional cooperation. According to the ambassador, these agreements enhance the efficiency of energy and logistics links, further solidifying the partnership between the two Caspian neighbors and their regional allies.