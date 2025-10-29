QazaqGaz, S&P Global to boost co-op in gas market research and expertise

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 29. Kazakhstan’s national gas company, QazaqGaz, and S&P Global Commodity Insights have agreed to strengthen collaboration in the field of gas market research and expertise, Trend reports via QazaqGaz.

In a meeting between QazaqGaz Chairman of the Board Alibek Zhamauov and S&P Global’s Vice‑President Matthew Segers, the sides reviewed key global gas‑market trends, future outlooks, and opportunities for analytic and expert cooperation.

Following the talks, both parties expressed their mutual interest in organizing joint activities aimed at experience‑sharing and boosting sector analytics. On the same day, QazaqGaz hosted a seminar titled Dialogue on Gas: Vision in the Context of Global Transformations, attended by S&P Global analysts.

Senior Gas Analyst for China Tianshi Huang presented an overview of China’s gas demand and import dynamics, noting increased industrial switching from coal to gas, expansion of pipeline networks, and growing LNG infrastructure as key growth drivers. He observed that China’s anticipated stronger import growth “opens new opportunities for exporting countries, including Kazakhstan.”

In the context of Kazakhstan’s gas‑market development, Segers emphasized the importance of integrating into global energy processes and described QazaqGaz as a key regional market player.

