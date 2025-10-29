Kazakh official praises Azerbaijan’s key achievements under President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ We have witnessed remarkable victories, as Azerbaijan has achieved significant progress under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, said Aidos Sarym, a member of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

In his speech at the international parliamentary conference titled “The Constitution as the Basis of Independence and Sovereignty of States in the Modern World,” dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, He noted that over the past three decades, both countries have made amendments to their constitutions.

“This means that the Constitution is a living instrument, a document that always reflects the will of the people. It is not only a document with a great name but also the fundamental law that serves the interests of the entire nation,” he said.