Azerbaijani FM holds key talks with Oman Sultan’s special envoy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ During the official visit to Oman on October 29, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Sayyid Asa'ad bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Special Representative of the Sultan of Oman, the Azerbaijani MFA stated, Trend reports.

At the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of high-level visits, which play a crucial role in elevating bilateral relations to a new level and expanding political and economic dialogue between Azerbaijan and Oman.

Azerbaijan reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining close engagement with Oman within multilateral frameworks aimed at advancing peace, connectivity, and sustainable development across the broader region.

Highlighting the pivotal role of parliamentary diplomacy in enhancing bilateral relations, Minister Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the establishment of friendship groups within the parliaments of both countries in 2025.

He further underscored the significance of Azerbaijan’s forthcoming hosting of the next summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku in 2026, noting that these events will provide important opportunities to promote dialogue, solidarity, and the principles of sustainable development.

The meeting additionally addressed a range of bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest, along with discussions on regional developments.

