Turkmenistan pushes forward WTO integration agenda at Geneva Forum

Photo: Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN in Geneva

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 29. Turkmenistan and the World Trade Organization (WTO) discussed the country’s progress toward integration into the multilateral trading system and its accession process, Trend reports via the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN in Geneva.

The discussions were conducted in Geneva within the framework of the high-level forum titled “The CAREC Region and the Multilateral Trading System: Deepening Integration in Central Asia and Beyond,” jointly organized by the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy B. Yalakov, who headed the Turkmen delegation, underscored Turkmenistan’s commitment to aligning its national legislation with WTO standards and to enhancing regional cooperation in order to expand trade and economic relations.

The parties also examined potential avenues for technical and advisory assistance from international partners to support Turkmenistan’s accession process, representing a further step in consolidating its engagement with the global trading community.