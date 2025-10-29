Masdar highlights Azerbaijan’s potential as regional renewable energy leader

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. We hope that Azerbaijan will become the most advanced country in the field of renewable energy in the region, the country Manager at Masdar Azerbaijan, Murad Sadikhov said at the 13th Caspian Energy Forum 2025 in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the implementation of a large-scale renewable energy development program in Azerbaijan is being carried out with the support of the World Bank and with significant allocations from the state budget. As part of the program, a large system is being built, including the Navai substation, a 500-kilovolt substation and power lines connected to it, and renewable energy stations.

Sadikhov emphasized that three new stations are being built in the initial phase of construction—two solar and one wind—each of which is undergoing a network analysis and assessment of its impact on the power system. This will ensure optimal integration into the national grid and its stability.

“All work at the initial stage is being carried out in consultation with the Ministry of Energy and Azerenergy to ensure that subsequent projects, including energy storage facilities, are properly organized and the grid remains stable,” said the head of Masdar Azerbaijan.

He also recalled that the Garadagh solar power plant was the first project of this scale for the country's economy, raising important technical issues, including the dependence of energy production on solar radiation and the need to compensate for losses by other stations.

According to Sadikhov, the experience gained from the first facilities will make it possible to optimize energy distribution between stations and prepare the infrastructure for further scaling, strengthening Azerbaijan's position as a leader in renewable energy in the region.