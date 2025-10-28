Elevation of Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations to highest level fills us with great pride - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The elevation of Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations – rooted in the unbreakable will of our peoples and based on the principle of “One nation, two states” – to the highest level fills us with great pride, said President Ilham Aliyev in his congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trend reports.

"Thanks to Your far-sighted and resolute policy, Türkiye today is reaching new heights in all areas, achieving great successes, and is recognized as a strong and powerful state with a decisive voice in international affairs. Its active and principled stance on global and regional processes, as well as its efforts to establish peace and stability, have earned Türkiye immense prestige and trust worldwide. We rejoice in every success of the brotherly country and take pride in it.

The elevation of Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations – rooted in the unbreakable will of our peoples and based on the principle of “One nation, two states” – to the highest level fills us with great pride. The steady deepening of our bilateral ties, enriched with new dimensions and elevated to the level of strategic alliance through the Shusha Declaration, is a vivid expression of our firm political will and consistent joint efforts.

The unparalleled brotherhood, unity, and alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye today serves as a vital factor for peace, security, prosperity, and cooperation in the region.

I recall with great pleasure Your visit to Gabala earlier this October to attend the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States. I would particularly like to highlight Your determined efforts to strengthen the unity of the Turkic World and enhance the international standing of the OTS.

I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts succesfully in further expanding and deepening our fraternal relations and fruitful cooperation – built on solid foundations and tested by time – in full accordance with the will of our peoples," said President Ilham Aliyev.