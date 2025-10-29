Iran reveals details of product import deals for 7M2025
In the first seven months of the current Iranian year, Iran’s trade totaled $66.3 billion with 114 million tons of goods. The country imported 20 tons of gold worth $2.13 billion, 6.08 million tons of corn feed worth $1.89 billion, and 891,000 tons of sunflower oil worth $1.3 billion. Its main import partners were the UAE ($10.5 billion), China ($9.24 billion), and Türkiye ($5.36 billion).
