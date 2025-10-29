Azerbaijan pursues national strategies to adapt to global climate change - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Azerbaijan is implementing its own goals for adapting to global climate change, the Deputy Head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Samira Musayeva said at the 13th Caspian Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

She noted that, based on data from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, over the past 10 years, the world has suffered 1.3 percent economic losses as a result of climate change and the natural disasters it causes.

“Irrational use of resources creates risks for food security and sustainable development,” she stressed.

According to Musayeva, Azerbaijan is pursuing its own goals of adapting to global climate change by expanding the use of renewable energy sources.

The development of renewable energy infrastructure and transportation enables the country to become a transit hub for green energy. The transition to a green economy means economic modernization, innovation, and the formation of long-term competitiveness. Despite the need for significant investment at the initial stage, this will ensure a favorable business climate for all market participants in the future," she stated.

Musayeva also drew attention to the importance of political and public awareness and information campaigns.

"In this regard, the creation of green economic zones in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, as well as the formation and launch of green industrial parks, are of key importance. Renewable energy production plays an active role in Azerbaijan, and the state is the main supporter of these initiatives. This is further proof that these issues are a priority for us," she stressed.