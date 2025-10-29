Middle Corridor strategically aligns transit policies of Baku and Ashgabat - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The "physical backbone" of Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan logistics ties is the Baku-Turkmenbashy International Sea Port line, said Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan Gismat Gozalov in an article for the Foreign Policy and Diplomacy of Turkmenistan magazine, published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

According to Gozalov, this port serves as a key segment of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor. He noted that this corridor plays a central role in connecting regional markets and facilitating trade between the Caspian and beyond.

The ambassador also pointed to the Lapis-Lazuli Corridor, which links Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.

"This corridor operates through the Trans-Caspian route, overlaps with the TRACECA corridor, and promotes access to Mediterranean ports from the South Caucasus," he said. "It strategically aligns the transit and logistics policies of Ashgabat and Baku".

Looking ahead, Gozalov emphasized the importance of digital infrastructure. He highlighted the TransCaspian FO project, which is set to enhance regional connectivity by establishing a high-capacity route for data traffic between Europe and Asia. "This project will contribute to a shared consolidation, part of the 'Digital Silk Way', and carries exceptional geopolitical significance," he said.